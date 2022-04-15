Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

MBCN stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

