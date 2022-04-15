Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Reduced by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,462,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,973 shares of company stock worth $19,491,395. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

