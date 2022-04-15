MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0020 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $314,270.10 and approximately $491.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,832,112 coins and its circulating supply is 155,530,184 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.