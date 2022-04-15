MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,093. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

