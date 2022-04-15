MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MCHVY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. MGM China has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.
About MGM China (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.