MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MCHVY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. MGM China has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

