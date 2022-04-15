Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 79,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,118% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTPOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metropolitan Bank & Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised Metropolitan Bank & Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co engages in the provision of banking, financing, leasing, real estate, and stock brokering services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer type loans and support.

