Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 49,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,072. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

