Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

