Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.63.
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
