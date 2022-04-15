MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.73.

MEG opened at C$18.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$21.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. Insiders have sold a total of 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674 in the last quarter.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

