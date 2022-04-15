Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Medpace by 80.7% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Medpace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,343,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. 119,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.95. Medpace has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

