MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.