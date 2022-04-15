Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.82 ($3.07) and last traded at €2.87 ($3.12). 81,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.94 ($3.20).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $72.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

