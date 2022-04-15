MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.08. MediciNova shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 22,720 shares.
MNOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.
About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
