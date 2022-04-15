MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.08. MediciNova shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 22,720 shares.

MNOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

