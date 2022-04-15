Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading Up 1.2%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 4,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.