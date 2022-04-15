Maxcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 69.4% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $172,345.62 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.90 or 0.99988238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.16 or 0.00269901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00366575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00116831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00136073 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

