MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,986.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $27,986.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

