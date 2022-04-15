Mate (MATE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,101.00

Mate (MATE) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Mate has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $2,980.24 and $1,101.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.92 or 0.07480054 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,329.36 or 0.99759990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

