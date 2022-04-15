Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Match Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 327,316 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

