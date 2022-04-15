Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 21,836 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:OLO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OLO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.