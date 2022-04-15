Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $179.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.51. 3,631,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

