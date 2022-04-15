Maple Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.42 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $59.23 or 0.00146473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $261.68 million and $5.42 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00105315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

