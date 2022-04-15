MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 3% This Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $282,290.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07513811 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,274.81 or 1.00164092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041477 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

