Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock remained flat at $$21.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

