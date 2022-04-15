Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $44.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,928. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

