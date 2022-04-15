Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OPA opened at $9.89 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 1,136.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 275,736 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

