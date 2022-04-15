Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
OPA opened at $9.89 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
