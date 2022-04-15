Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.10

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 274335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $672.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

