Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 95.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 181,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

