LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

