Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lynas Rare Earths from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of LYSCF stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

