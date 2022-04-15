LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €778.08 ($845.74).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €645.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €675.20. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

