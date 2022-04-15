Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,200 and sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

