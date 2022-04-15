Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 35.67.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 21.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.96. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

