Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.48.

LOW stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,751. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

