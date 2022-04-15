Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Short Interest Up 79.4% in March

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,681,000 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 937,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LONKF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Lonking has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

