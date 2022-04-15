Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

LOMA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 271,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,077. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

