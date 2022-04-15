Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Down 67.5% in March

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mackie initiated coverage on Logiq in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Logiq has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

