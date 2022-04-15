Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will report sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $24.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.08 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $81.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

A number of research firms have commented on LOCL. Roth Capital began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Local Bounti has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

