LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in LKQ by 30.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 277,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

