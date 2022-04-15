Litecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.54 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.54 billion and $734.48 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $107.54 or 0.00269289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,070,519 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.