Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $2.53 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00006300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $175.37 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07492900 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.89 or 1.00093796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,331,286 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

