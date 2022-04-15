Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $18,684,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $19,890,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 941,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,037. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

