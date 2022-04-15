Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Shares of LII stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $239.55 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

