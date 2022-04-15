LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

