LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 19,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

