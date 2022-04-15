Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.