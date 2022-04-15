Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,618. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.