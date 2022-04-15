Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of SWIM opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Latham Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 521,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323,851 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

