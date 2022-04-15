Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LSRCY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 105,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,260. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.