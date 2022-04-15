Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 94,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.