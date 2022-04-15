Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,653. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.